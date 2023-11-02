93rd anniversary coronation of Haile Selassie remembered with launch of EWF Local 30

There will be a commemoration of the 93rd anniversary of the coronation of Emperor Haile Selassie and Empress Menen, and the launch of Emperor Yohannes Local 30 of the Ethiopia World Federation Inc. (EWF) on Thursday, 2nd November, 2023 at the Arts Center in Accra at 4pm.

The commemoration and launch are expected to be attended by many followers and admirers of His Imperial Majesty Selassie, the modernizing last emperor of the biblically-referenced Ethiopian Empire.

According to Amde Tsion, the president of EWF Local 30, “2nd November 2023 in the lives of most people it makes no difference, but to all those of us who were lost and were taken away, it means a great deal. Also, to those who were left behind who remember the trauma associated with the past history will honour this day. Because it is a day when we as a black race recognise our king and his contribution to mankind, we will celebrate this day and not only that but we are also celebrating a branch of the organisation he gave us to better ourselves and to help us heal the wounds of the past.”

The commemoration and launch are going to be marked by live Afro-conscious reggae, nyabinghi, ragga and Afrobeat. The musical performances will be put up by up-and-coming Ghanaian and diasporan artistes.

The performers include Tsidi Fari, Oga Chux, Lion Jafi, Bobolati, Natty Ogli and King Anointed. The other artistes are Ras Revolluttionn, Zidor, Jah Sundie, Ital Bob, AJ Lyrics and Adi Virgo. These artists will be backed by the United Abyssinia Band, with DJ Rasnico on the decks to provide invigorating music and commentary.

Last year, the EWF Ghana organized the celebration of the 130th birthday anniversary of HIM Emperor

Selassie, which attracted attendance from various organizations and individuals, including the Ambassador of Algeria to Ghana, and the Ethiopian Ambassador to Ghana. Building on the success of these previous events, we are sure the commemoration of the coronation anniversary will be more memorable.

EWF was established in the United States in 1937 by Emperor Selassie to mobilise Africans to fight against Italy’s fascist leader, Benito Mussolini, who invaded Ethiopia on 3rd October, 1935. EWF, an international organization with diplomatic recognition, has the objectives to mobilize support for Ethiopians during the Italian invasion of 1935-41 and to embody the unity of Ethiopians (Black people) at home and abroad.

Source: Ethiopian World Federation Inc. Ghana