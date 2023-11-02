I’m surprised they are trying to tout Bawumia’s credentials when the economy is in shambles – Prof Kobby Mensah

A Political Marketing Strategist, Prof Kobby Mensah has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of mismanaging the country.

Ahead of the flagbearer election of the party this weekend, he said he is surprised many people are touting the credentials of Vice President Dr, Mahamud Bawumia and backing him to emerge as the winner when economic management of the country is in shambles.

"Economic management has been in shambles, and I’m surprised that they are trying to tout Dr. Bawumia’s credentials.

"I have never heard him [Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia] speak about the economy since the economy started plummeting,” Prof. Kobby Mensah said in an interview with Joy News.

The Political Marketing Strategist continued, "Let us be frank, whenever they have spoken, they’ve attributed our economic woes to Ukraine and COVID-19 but everybody knows that they have mismanaged the economy.”

The New Patriotic Party goes to the polls this weekend to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 General Election.

Dr. Mahamud Bawumia is regarded by many as the favourite with overwhelming support from members of parliament on the majority side.

The Vice President faces competition from Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong who is believed to have massive support at the grassroots level.

The others contesting the NPP flagbearer position include Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

The crucial election is slated for Saturday, November 4.