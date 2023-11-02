45 Journalists assaulted in Ghana in 5years; end the impunity — GJA

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has raised concerns over the increasing number of assaults on journalists in the country, calling for an end to impunity for crimes against media professionals.

The GJA is urging all stakeholders, including the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary, to take sincere and determined actions to address the rising state of impunity.

Over the past five years, from 2019 to 2023, the GJA has documented a total of 45 cases of assault and attacks against journalists and media institutions.

The year 2023 alone has witnessed the highest number of cases per year, with four cases reported in October.

This disturbing trend signifies a worsening situation and underscores the urgent need for intervention to protect media freedom in Ghana.

The GJA emphasizes that many of these cases have gone uninvestigated and unpunished, which only embolden the perpetrators and encourage further attacks on the media.

To address this issue, the GJA is calling on the Attorney-General and the Police to press charges against those responsible for these crimes and ensure that they face the maximum punishment possible.

Additionally, the organization is urging the Judiciary to impose strict sentences on convicts to serve as a deterrent to potential offenders.

As part of its commitment to combating impunity against journalists and media institutions, the GJA launched the Journalists Support Fund (JSF) last year.

The fund aims to provide legal aid to victims of impunity and utilize various strategies, such as blacklisting individuals and institutions involved in assaulting or attacking the media.

On the occasion of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, the GJA hopes that Ghana’s commemoration of this day will mark a turning point in addressing impunity for crimes against journalists.

The association urges Ghana to prioritize media freedom and take the necessary steps to rectify the current situation.

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Albert Dwumfour, emphasizes the importance of this issue and encourages all stakeholders to work together towards ensuring the safety and protection of journalists in Ghana.