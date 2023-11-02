Modern Ghana logo
NPP flagbearer race: All aspirants sign undertaken to accept outcome, not to resign

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua- Esq has announced that all the four flagbearer aspirants have signed undertaken to accept the outcome of the results.

This decision was made at a meeting conveyed in the early hours on Thursday 2nd November at Alisa Hotel by the presidential election committee headed by Prof Aron Michael Oquaye.

In attendance were President Akufo-Addo, National Chairman Stephen Ayesu Ntim and all the four candidates with their agents. Also joining the meeting via zoom was former President John Agyekum Kufour.

Justin Frimpong Kodua- Esq addressing the media after the close door meeting said all four aspirants have also pledged their commitment to support the winner of the election and solicit votes for him to win the general election in December 2024.

He added that all the aspirants have signed and agreed not to resign from the party if they did not win the election.

The following categories of delegates shall vote at the various centers as indicated:

National Headquarters Centre:
National Council and National Executive, Committee Members National Council of Elders, Patrons, Past National Executives, Sector Ministers and Deputy Ministers who are non-MPs, External Branch Delegates, Special Wings Delegates.

276 Constituency Voting Centres:
Founding Members, Regional Executive Committee Members, Members of Parliament, Regional Representatives to National Council, Regional Ministers, All voting members of the Regional Executive Committee, All voting members of the Constituency Executive Committees, All Electoral Area Coordinators, The five (5) Polling Station Executive Officers in each Polling Station, All Party Members of Parliament, Founding Members who are signatories to the registration documents of the Party at the Electoral Commission, One (1) TESCON representative from each recognized tertiary institution and All MMDCEs

All Regional Executive Committee members shall cast their votes in a designated constituency within the regional capital.

TESCON representatives shall cast their votes in constituencies where their respective institutions are located.

