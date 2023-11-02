Modern Ghana logo
You have Ghana in your hands, prioritize your health — Commercial drivers urged

Ghanaian commercial vehicle drivers have been advised to make their health a top priority in order to ensure road safety.

The call was made at the launch of the Fit2Drive driver wellness program by Vivo Energy Ghana in Accra on Thursday, November 2.

Superintendent Joseph Appiah of the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) commended the initiative, saying it will help strengthen the transport sector.

He said, "Drivers need to be fit to strengthen the transport sector of the country for development."

Supt. Appiah emphasized the role of police in ensuring both the physical and mental wellness of drivers.

"Police are first doctors for drivers ensuring they abide by road laws. We ensure physical wellness," he stated.

The MTTD officer stressed the immense responsibility that comes with transporting people on roads and making sure they safely get to their various destinations, reminding drivers that, they “have the whole Ghana in your hands, prioritize your health."

Inspector Appiah urged drivers to avoid alcohol consumption and other behaviours that compromise their fitness to drive.

The launch saw partnerships formalized between Vivo Energy Ghana and stakeholders including the National Road Safety Authority, DVLA, MTTD, Health Nexus Network and various driver unions.

They aim to conduct regular health screenings, educational programmes and fitness activities to reduce risks like fatigue and high blood pressure associated with accidents.

It is hoped the initiative will see an improvement in road safety as drivers pay greater attention to their physical and mental well-being.

