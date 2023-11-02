Fit2Drive: Vivo Energy launches driver wellness programme to promote road safety

Vivo Energy Ghana has launched a new driver wellness program called Fit2Drive, aimed at improving road safety through enhanced driver health.

The event held at Neoplan Station in Accra on Thursday, November 2, brought together stakeholders like the MTTD, Road Safety Authority, health experts and driver unions.

Delivering a speech on behalf of Vivo Energy Ghana’s Managing Director Mr. Kader Maiga, Joseph Kankam said road safety remains an ever pressing concern.

He continued, “This programme is designed specifically for commercial drivers to ensure optimum health wellness on the road."

He outlined that the initiative provides "health screening, educational seminars and fitness exercises" to reduce driver fatigue, stress and associated risks.

The Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service commended Vivo Energy's focus on driver health.

"Police are first doctors for drivers, ensuring they abide by road laws. We ensure physical wellness," said MTTD Superintendent Joseph Appiah.

He urged drivers to "avoid alcohol" and "prioritize your health."

On its part, the National Road Safety Authority representative noted that their frequent engagements with drivers have helped reduced commercial vehicle accidents.

"Even if accidents will occur, casualties must be minimal," said the authority’s representative, pledging to support efforts by corporate organizations to improve road safety.

As part of the programme, Vivo Energy plans to organize fitness activities at selected fuel stations in collaboration with driver unions—all geared toward making sure drivers are fully fit mentally and physically.

The launch of Fit2Drive was hailed by stakeholders as a timely intervention to empower drivers and ultimately help curb the occurrence of road accidents in Ghana, particularly during the upcoming December.

The drivers well offered free medical screening through Health Nexus Network, a partner for the program.