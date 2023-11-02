Collaboration between media houses, gov’t and CSOs crucial to combating impunity against journalists – PRINPAG

The Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has called on media organisations to take measures to safeguard the safety of journalists.

This is contained in a press release issued to mark the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists.

In the release issued on Thursday, November 2, PRINPAG stressed that there is a need for a collaboration between media houses, government institutions, and civil society to deal with impunity against journalists.

“Furthermore, we urge media organizations, both local and international, to strengthen their support networks and measures to safeguard the safety of journalists. Collaboration between media houses, government institutions, and civil society is crucial in combating impunity and ensuring the safety and well-being of journalists,” part of the PRINPAG release said.

On the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, PRINPAG through its release also reaffirmed its commitment to advancing press freedom, protecting journalists, and promoting responsible journalism.

The Association said it stands united in demanding justice for every journalist whose rights have been violated.

Below is a copy of the PRINPAG release:

International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists 2023 - Statement from PRINPAG

The Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) joins the global community in observing the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists which is observed on November 2 every year.

As part of our commitment to press freedom and the protection of journalists, PRINPAG highlights the importance of ending any form of impunity for crimes targeting media personnel.

This significant day serves as a reminder of the dangers journalists face worldwide while performing their duties to report the truth. It is an occasion to remember and honour the journalists who have lost their lives or faced harassment, intimidation, imprisonment, or violence in the line of duty.

Ghana has made notable progress in supporting a free and independent press. Nevertheless, we acknowledge that challenges persist, particularly regarding acts of violence and impunity against journalists in Ghana. PRINPAG stands firm in our unwavering belief that, journalists must be allowed to carry out their constitutional mandate without fear of persecution or harm.

PRINPAG calls on the Ghanaian government, members of civil society, and the international community to condemn all forms of violence and aggression against journalists, particularlyjournalists in Ghana. It is vital to promote a safe and enabling environment for journalists to exercise their professional duties freely. This includes implementing effective legal frameworks, ensuring swift and unbiased investigations into any crimes against journalists, and holding the perpetrators accountable.

Furthermore, we urge media organizations, both local and international, to strengthen their support networks and measures to safeguard the safety of journalists. Collaboration between media houses, government institutions, and civil society is crucial in combating impunity and ensuring the safety and well-being of journalists.

On this International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, PRINPAG reaffirms its commitment to advancing press freedom, protecting journalists, and promoting responsible journalism. We stand united in demanding justice for every journalist whose rights have been violated.

The media's role in a democratic society cannot be overstated, and it is our collective responsibility to protect those who tirelessly work to ensure the public's right to information. We call upon everyone to actively promote press freedom and hold accountable those who seek to silence the voices of truth.

Long Live the media fraternity in Ghana!

About PRINPAG:

The Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) is the leading association representing private newspapers and online news publishers in Ghana. Our mission is to promote press freedom, defend the rights of media professionals, and uphold the highest standards of journalism in the country.

