Elidel Prestige organizes Breast Cancer sensitization and screening to commemorate Pink October

By Edward A. Ken-Zorre II Contributor
Elidel Prestige Limited has organized a breast cancer sensitization and screening exercise to commemorate this year's Pinktober (Pink October), a period dedicated globally to raising awareness about breast cancer.

Breast cancer is a battle that affects millions of lives worldwide, and early detection and awareness play pivotal roles in the fight against this disease.

Recognizing the significance of this issue, Elidel Prestige Limited with support from Elidel Travel and Tour took the proactive step of hosting this event to equip its staff and their neighbours with valuable knowledge and offer access to screening facilities.

The event, held at Elidel Prestige Limited's premises at Dzorwulu, was met with enthusiasm and participation from employees where skilled healthcare professionals conducted breast cancer screening.

It encompassed an educational session that provided crucial insights into breast cancer, its risk factors, prevention, and the importance of early detection. Knowledge is a powerful tool, and the team at Elidel Prestige Limited believes that raising awareness is the first step towards defeating breast cancer.

"It's not just about business; it's about our people. We care deeply about the health of our employees and the community we serve. This event is a testament to our core values," said Racheal Baiden, head of HR at Elidel Prestige Limited.

She added that Breast cancer awareness is a shared responsibility, and Elidel Prestige Limited has set a remarkable example of how companies can make a positive impact on the lives of its staff and the broader community.

