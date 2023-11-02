Closure of KTH Renal dialysis unit: Health Minister to face parliament

Minister for Health Dr Kwaku Agyeman Manu is expected to appear before Parliament on Thursday, 9 November 2023.

This was disclosed by the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Asiamah Amoako on Thursday, 2 November 2023.

The Minister will be expected to brief the House on the closure of the Renal Unit Out Patients’ Department and the upsurge of kidney-related cases in Ghana.

The Minister will also be expected to touch on whether or not the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) will cover Renal Dialysis patients.

There have been recent calls on government to put in measures to lessen the financial burden on renal dialysis patients in the country, following a notice by the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital’s dialysis centre informing patients of a price hike.

The Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) clarified that the price adjustment of renal dialysis from GHS380 to GHS765.42 was yet to receive consideration and approval from the Ministry of Health and subsequent parliamentary endorsement.

In a statement, the hospital management acknowledged the concerns regarding the affordability of renal dialysis and assured the public that the revised fee would only be implemented after obtaining the necessary parliamentary approval.

They emphasised their understanding of the challenges faced by renal dialysis patients and expressed commitment to work with stakeholders and philanthropists to subsidise dialysis reagents and services, as they have been doing over the years.

-classfmonline