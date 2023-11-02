Modern Ghana logo
Akufo-Addo's Year of Roads promise unfulfilled – Drivers

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Mr Paa Willie, Chairman of the Concerned Drivers Association, has issued a warning to governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), cautioning that they could lose the 2024 general elections if they do not address the deplorable state of roads in the Greater Accra Region.

Despite the government's promise of a 'Year of Roads', Mr Willie claimed that there has been no tangible improvement in terms of road repairs.

He pointed out that many roads in the Greater Accra Region, including areas like Kaneshie, Ablekuma, Pokuase, Manhea, Amassaman, Olebu, Tema, Ashiaman, Mayera, Bodumase, Ofankor, Mallam-Kasoa, Dodowa, and others, are in deplorable conditions.

In the heart of the capital city, Accra, roads are deteriorating, causing drivers to spend excessive time on short trips.

Mr Willie expressed his dissatisfaction with the state of roads in these areas, particularly given their significance to the capital city.

He accused the government of using the 'Year of Roads' slogan as a mere political platitude to deceive the public, asserting that the promise was never fulfilled.

He complained about the deplorable state of roads in the region while speaking in an interview on Accra 100.5 FM's mid-day news on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

He emphasised that commercial drivers have to deal with the added cost of constantly replacing tires due to poor road conditions, and he further criticized the government for not providing sufficient assistance to the drivers.

Mr Willie warned that the NPP's "Agenda Four More" campaign next year could be jeopardized by the deplorable state of roads in the Greater Accra Region, as the region often plays a significant role in determining election outcomes in the country.

-Classfmonline

