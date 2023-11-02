Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Health Minister orders Korle-Bu to reopen dialysis unit

Health Health Minister orders Korle-Bu to reopen dialysis unit
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, has directed the management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to immediately reopen the Renal Dialysis Unit for outpatient services.

The Unit was closed in May 2023 to outpatient services following what management said was a result of the high cost of dialysis consumables.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Health, Isaac Baah Ofei in a Citi News interview confirmed that the Minister of Health has directed the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to immediately reopen the Unit for outpatient services.

“The Minister has directed the Chief Executive Officer of Korle-Bu to as a matter of urgency, see to the opening of the centre and so he directed as well that while it is opened, Korle-Bu should issue a statement for the general public to know exactly what is going on and when they can get access to the place.”

A partial reopening of the Unit on Wednesday, September 27 was commissioned with an announcement of an increase in dialysis treatment per session from GH¢380 to GHS¢765.42 .

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh wants Parliament to summon the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu over the closure of the outpatient department of the Renal Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

A total of 19 outpatients of the renal unit have died since it was closed in May 2023 due to a 4 million Ghana Cedi debt.

In a statement on the floor of Parliament, the Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament stressed the need for the government to provide an update on the measures taken towards reopening the facility.

-Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NPP race: Weve allowed our selfish interest to divide us – Hackman Owusu-Agyemang NPP race: We’ve allowed our selfish interest to divide us – Hackman Owusu-Agyema...

2 hours ago

We are committed to fighting against all forms of impunity against journalists, media institutions – GJA We are committed to fighting against all forms of impunity against journalists, ...

2 hours ago

Alan ready for 2024 as posters surface in Ashanti, Greater Accra regions Alan ready for 2024 as posters surface in Ashanti, Greater Accra regions

3 hours ago

NPP polls: 'You can't lead a 'failed' party you're a member of' —Ashanti Regional Minister jabs Ken Agyapong NPP polls: 'You can't lead a 'failed' party you're a member of' — Ashanti Region...

3 hours ago

800m bribe: Bawumia's campaign team are liars; call those persons Ken mentioned to verify' —Spokesperson for Ken Agyapong $800m bribe: ‘Bawumia's campaign team are liars; call those persons Ken mentione...

3 hours ago

'Bawumia's leadership, qualities, composure is the symbol of authority, dignity of this country' —Kwamena Duncan 'Bawumia's leadership, qualities, composure is the symbol of authority, dignity ...

4 hours ago

Be in identifiable uniforms to prevent civilian attacks —Mahama Ayariga to National Security ‘Be in identifiable uniforms to prevent civilian attacks’ — Mahama Ayariga to Na...

4 hours ago

'I can't understand, fathom allegations of corruption in the project; there's no criminality' —National Cathedral secretariat 'I can't understand, fathom allegations of corruption in the project; there's no...

4 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong, NPP flagbearer hopeful Ken Agyapong explains why he may resign as Ghana Gas Board Chairman after NPP fl...

4 hours ago

Cars, other items confiscated as 69 suspected internet fraudsters arrested in Nigeria Cars, other items confiscated as 69 suspected internet fraudsters arrested in Ni...

Just in....
body-container-line