Nii Noi Nortey Foundation to renovate Nii Amugi Avenue Basic School

The Nii Noi Nortey Foundation, a non-governmental organization has adopted, and promised to renovate the Nii Amugi Avenue Basic School at Adabraka, a suburb of Accra.

This was disclosed by the CEO of the Foundation, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey during a stakeholder engagement organized by the Klottey Korle Municipal Education Directorate on Monday, October 30, 2023.

The facilities to be renovated include the classroom blocks; roofing sheets, doors, windows, floors, wiring, provision of fans, paintings, writing boards, and the construction of an AstroTurf on the school's playing field.

Speaking at the short ceremony, the Klottey Korle Municipal Director of Education, Mrs Joyce Osae Apenteng expressed her profound appreciation to the Foundation and admonished the community members to serve as a watchdog over building materials.

The Board Chairman of 3NF, Dr Francis Gyedu, who gave an overview of the Foundation's activities reiterated their strategy of using grassroot mechanisms to achieve nation building. According to him, education is the surest way by which the gap between the rich and the poor can be bridged.

Other stakeholders, including the Queen Mother of Adabraka, Naa korkor Ajeoyi I; Headmaster of Nii Amugi Avenue Basic School, Moses Koblah Agbonyo and SISO, Brenda B. Attuquayefio took turns to extend their gratitude to the foundation and its Chief Executive.

Adding his voice, a representative of the Klottey Korle Municipal Chief Executive, Alex Amoah charged the various stakeholders to offer their unflinching support to the foundation stressing, "Let's give support to the Nii Noi Nortey Foundation for this audacious step because renovation of a school is more expensive than actual construction. I will urge all of us, particularly the youth of Adabraka to provide security over the building materials to be used for the project."