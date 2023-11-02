02.11.2023 LISTEN

Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, has called for national security operatives to be given identifiable uniforms to stop the risk of being doubted and attacked by civilians, especially in volatile or conflict-prone areas.

His comment follows a recent incident in Garu and Tempane Districts, where national security personnel were reportedly attacked by the youth.

In an interview with Citi FM on Tuesday, October 31, Mr. Ayariga expressed his concern about the incident and emphasised the need for clear protocols to be established when deploying security personnel to specific areas.

"We all know that there are security issues in Bawku, Garu, Pusiga, therefore, if any member of the security agencies is moving into that zone, there must be protocols.

"They should be in uniform so that civilians from afar can identify them as a soldier, policeman, immigration officer, or fire officer. In this instance, they were not in uniforms; they were driving in an unnumbered [unregistered] Land Cruiser," Mr Ayariga stated.

He elaborates on the importance of making national security operatives identifiable in public, stating, "They said they were on an operation, and the people didn't know which operation it was in Garu.

“You come and be in an obscure corner. The military, as an institution, has no basis for deciding to go and carry out a mass attack on the entire community because one, two, or three of their own were attacked."

“They must understand that these people were not wearing military uniforms, making it difficult for the community to identify them as soldiers for the people to go and attack them,” he added.