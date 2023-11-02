02.11.2023 LISTEN

Accusations of corruption and mismanagement have affected the construction of the National Cathedral project in Ghana.

However, the National Cathedral Secretariat has vehemently denied these allegations, asserting that there is no evidence of criminality or corruption in the project.

Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, the Executive Director of the National Cathedral Secretariat, made these assertions during a press conference.

He addressed the concerns raised by the public and some individuals who have questioned the transparency of the government in disclosing the funds allocated for the construction of the facility.

Dr. Opoku-Mensah emphasized that all expenditures related to the National Cathedral's construction have been transparently disclosed to Parliament.

He expressed his bewilderment at the allegations, saying, "The idea that a project of this nature would not want to be accountable, I cannot understand it, I cannot fathom it. This audit notwithstanding, I want to state categorically that there's no criminality. We have implemented the project with integrity, including accounting for all the funds from the state to the National Cathedral Project."

He reiterates their commitment to accountability, stating, "We have repeated this, and we will repeat it again; there's no criminality in the National Cathedral Project. We have accounted for every penny that we have been given by the state and donors. This accounting is submitted to Parliament; sometimes it's being misused, but we have submitted everything to Parliament."

Dr. Opoku-Mensah also addressed rumors the project has stalled, emphasizing that the National Cathedral project is ongoing.

He noted ongoing there are efforts to secure historical artifacts for the cathedral's museum and gardens, saying, "There have been issues that the project has been suspended, but it hasn't. Construction has stalled, but the National Cathedral is almost an institution; it's going to be one of the largest institutions, so the work continues on a daily basis.

“In addition to funding, we are already engaging with those who can provide us with artifacts. Because if you want to turn it into a world-class site, you need historical artifacts."

The National Cathedral project has been a subject of controversy since its inception. Several figures, including Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries Rev. Eastwood Anaba, and Bishop Dag Heward-Mills have resigned from the Board of Trustees overseeing the construction of the National Cathedral.