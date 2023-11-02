Modern Ghana logo
National Cathedral: Your resignations are disappointment, suspicious – PNC to resigned pastors

National Cathedral: Your resignations are disappointment, suspicious – PNC to resigned pastors
3 HOURS AGO

General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Janet Nabla, has criticised the pastors who resigned from their positions as trustees on the National Cathedral project of Ghana.

Ms Nabla expressed her concerns after a briefing on the project's progress for members of the Political Parties outside Parliament.

She made the comments in an interview with the media on Wednesday November 1, 2023.

She questioned the resignations of the religious leaders from their roles as trustees, suggesting their actions might be driven by political expediency.

In her view, pastors who abandon their responsibilities to their congregations are a disappointment.

She expressed belief there was no legitimate reason for the pastors to resign and accused them of playing politics with their decision.

She further alleged that their resignations might be motivated by an expectation that the current government could lose power in the upcoming elections.

“For the pastors to have resigned presupposes that they have failed the people,” she remarked.

She said the National Cathedral Project is laudable and must be supported by all.

She called on the resigned pastors to go back and help the cathedral for some 71 percent of Christians in the country.

The founder of the International Central Gospel Church, Dr Mensa Otabil, resigned followed by the immediate past moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Rev Prof Cephas Omenyo.

The rest are Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, head of the United Denominations, formerly Light House Chapel; the General Overseer of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams; and President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministres, Eastwood Anaba

—Classfmonline

