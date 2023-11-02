Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
02.11.2023 Education

NAGRAT angry over new academic calendar

NAGRAT angry over new academic calendar
02.11.2023 LISTEN

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has threatened to direct its members to take breaks from work if government does not commit to conversations to return the academic calendar to the trimester system.

This is in reaction to the newly released academic calendar for students under which form 2 and form 3 students under the single-track system began their academic year on November 1 and are scheduled to conclude on March 6.

Form two students under the double track system are expected to commence on March 8 and continue until May 9, leaving little room for teachers to have their well-deserved rest periods.

In an interview with Citi News, the President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu said the association may be forced to withdraw its members if government fails to return to the trimester system.

“They are more confused than anybody. Because I can assure you, the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES), cannot tell you when the confusion will end. If we were serious, we should not admit the 2023/2024 first years into any double-track programme.

“Then we can say certainly that within three years, all schools will come back to normal if we can discipline ourselves and say we want to end the double track in the next three years.

“Let us not admit form ones into the double track, then I can say within the next three years in 2026, we will all end the double track for schools to run normally. But one thing I can assure everybody is that we will not continue to be working without rest periods. And a time will come when we take the rest period for ourselves, without resorting to management.” Angel Carbonu said.

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

39 minutes ago

You can vote without your ID cards – EC to dam spillage victims You can vote without your ID cards – EC to dam spillage victims

39 minutes ago

National Cathedral project not suspended – Secretariat National Cathedral project not suspended – Secretariat

54 minutes ago

National Cathedral: Your resignations are disappointment, suspicious – PNC to resigned pastors National Cathedral: Your resignations are disappointment, suspicious – PNC to re...

54 minutes ago

NPP race: Ken Agyapongs strength lies in the grassroots – Oliver Amoako NPP race: ‘Ken Agyapong’s strength lies in the grassroots’ – Oliver Amoako

54 minutes ago

NPP race: Consider national interest not money – Arthur Kennedy to delegates NPP race: Consider national interest not money – Arthur Kennedy to delegates

54 minutes ago

Mahamapromisesbetter economicmanagement under next NDCgovernment Mahama promises better economic management under next NDC government

1 hour ago

Dam spillage: Prioritise rehabilitation, upgrade of affected schools to enable safe environment for learning – Education Minister told Dam spillage: Prioritise rehabilitation, upgrade of affected schools to enable s...

1 hour ago

NAGRAT angry over new academic calendar NAGRAT angry over new academic calendar

1 hour ago

Dr. Arthur Kennedy Alan’s exit, Kennedy Agyapong’s complaints have devalued NPP – Arthur Kennedy

1 hour ago

NPP govt will soon add Israeli-Palestinian war to list of excuses – NPP's Arthur Kennedy NPP govt will soon add Israeli-Palestinian war to list of excuses – NPP's Arthur...

Just in....
body-container-line