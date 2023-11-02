Alan’s exit, Kennedy Agyapong’s complaints have devalued NPP – Arthur Kennedy

US-based medical practitioner and former presidential candidate aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Arthur Kennedy, has bemoaned the impact that the resignation of Alan Kyerematen and the complaints lodged by party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong are having on the NPP’s image.

Kennedy said that Alan’s exit from the NPP and Kennedy’s complaints after the party’s August 26 super delegates conference have greatly devalued the party.

He told Selorm Adonoo on The Point of View on Citi TV that the NPP’s inability to fulfil its electoral promises and the immense hardship that Ghanaians are experiencing will be a great catastrophe for the party’s fortunes in the 2024 elections, as it will make it easy for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to capitalize on these problems against the party.

“I think Alan’s departure and Kennedy Agyapong’s substantive complaints about the process have devalued the NPP,” Kennedy said. “To begin with, the government has failed to fulfill most of its promises. I think all the NDC would have to do is show videos of government officials, especially the Vice President, making promises and then, when they’re finished, ask fellow Ghanaians if they were better off today than eight years ago. That would be the election right there.”

Dr. Arthur Kennedy however urged the delegates that will be voting in the November 4 primary to elect a flagbearer for the party to redeem its image by “looking out for the national interest rather than someone who will give them money.”

“They should be looking out for the NPP’s interests rather than the interests of those who have led the most vibrant political party in Sub-Saharan Africa to the brink of bankruptcy and discredit,” he added

—citinewsroom