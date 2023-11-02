Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP govt will soon add Israeli-Palestinian war to list of excuses – NPP's Arthur Kennedy

Headlines NPP govt will soon add Israeli-Palestinian war to list of excuses – NPP's Arthur Kennedy
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Arthur Kennedy, has taken a swipe at the government, stating that it will soon use the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict as an excuse for Ghana’s economic mess.

The US-based physician, in an interview with Selorm Adonoo on The Point of View on Citi TV criticized the government and its communicators for continuously attributing Ghana’s economic woes to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the Russian-Ukraine war.

Dr. Arthur Kennedy told Selorm Adonoo that the government and the NPP as a whole will soon run out of excuses and find a comfy seat to attribute the current hardship to the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“I have heard that very soon, the NPP [government] will add the Israeli-Palestinian war to the list of excuses [it already has]. Let’s be serious: as a result of COVID-19, the government received $3 billion from external funders. In addition to that, the government imposed a COVID tax that it has yet to remove, yet we keep making COVID the excuse.”

He also touched on the NPP’s flagbearer primary, which he indicated has exposed the weaknesses and threats to the party’s democratic principles.

“The NPP had a weak hand even before the primary season started because of the government’s record. Not only that, the primary process has discredited the government and the party in terms of our openness and alignment with our democratic principles.”

“Kennedy Agyapong has done more damage to the credibility of the NPP than Alan did by leaving.”

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

39 minutes ago

You can vote without your ID cards – EC to dam spillage victims You can vote without your ID cards – EC to dam spillage victims

39 minutes ago

National Cathedral project not suspended – Secretariat National Cathedral project not suspended – Secretariat

54 minutes ago

National Cathedral: Your resignations are disappointment, suspicious – PNC to resigned pastors National Cathedral: Your resignations are disappointment, suspicious – PNC to re...

54 minutes ago

NPP race: Ken Agyapongs strength lies in the grassroots – Oliver Amoako NPP race: ‘Ken Agyapong’s strength lies in the grassroots’ – Oliver Amoako

54 minutes ago

NPP race: Consider national interest not money – Arthur Kennedy to delegates NPP race: Consider national interest not money – Arthur Kennedy to delegates

54 minutes ago

Mahamapromisesbetter economicmanagement under next NDCgovernment Mahama promises better economic management under next NDC government

1 hour ago

Dam spillage: Prioritise rehabilitation, upgrade of affected schools to enable safe environment for learning – Education Minister told Dam spillage: Prioritise rehabilitation, upgrade of affected schools to enable s...

1 hour ago

NAGRAT angry over new academic calendar NAGRAT angry over new academic calendar

1 hour ago

Dr. Arthur Kennedy Alan’s exit, Kennedy Agyapong’s complaints have devalued NPP – Arthur Kennedy

1 hour ago

NPP govt will soon add Israeli-Palestinian war to list of excuses – NPP's Arthur Kennedy NPP govt will soon add Israeli-Palestinian war to list of excuses – NPP's Arthur...

Just in....
body-container-line