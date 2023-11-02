National Cathedral project not suspended – Secretariat

National Cathedral Secretariat has denied claims that the construction of the project is entangled with corruption and criminality.

According to the Executive Director of the National Cathedral Secretariat, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, there is no evidence of criminality or corruption in the cathedral project.

The construction of the cathedral has faced heavy criticism from the public, with some individuals asserting that the government has not been transparent in disclosing the funds allocated for the facility’s construction.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Opoku-Mensah emphasized that all expenditures related to the construction of the cathedral have been disclosed to Parliament.

“The idea that a project of this nature would not want to be accountable, I cannot understand it, I cannot fathom it. This audit notwithstanding, I want to state categorically that there’s no criminality. We have implemented the project with integrity, including accounting for all the funds from the state to the National Cathedral Project.”

“We have repeated this, and we will repeat it again; there’s no criminality in the National Cathedral Project. We have accounted for every penny that we have been given by the state and donors. This accounting is submitted to Parliament; sometimes it’s being misused, but we have submitted everything to Parliament.”

Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah also highlighted that despite a temporary construction delay, the National Cathedral project remains active.

He stated that efforts are currently underway to secure historical artifacts for the cathedral’s museum and gardens.

“There have been issues that the project has been suspended, but it hasn’t. Construction has stalled, but the National Cathedral is almost an institution; it’s going to be one of the largest institutions, so the work continues on a daily basis. In addition to funding, we are already engaging with those who can provide us with artifacts. Because if you want to turn it into a world-class site, you need historical artifacts,” the Executive Director of the National Cathedral Secretariat assured.

The Founder and General Overseer of United Denominations of Action Chapel Churches Worldwide, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, and President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Rev. Eastwood Anaba, resigned from the Board of Trustees overseeing the construction of the National Cathedral in Ghana on October 12.

The founder and leader of the Lighthouse Chapel International, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, also resigned from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project in August 2022.

The National Cathedral, a project initiated to serve as a national place of worship and a symbol of unity and pride for Ghanaians, has been a subject of debate and controversy since its inception.

