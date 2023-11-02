Police engage stakeholders for peaceful December and New Year festivities [PHOTOS]

Ghana Police Service have met with the Ghana Tourism Authority and event organizers to discuss security arrangements for the upcoming December holidays.

In a meeting at police headquarters on Wednesday, November 1, Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare engaged the Ghana Tourism Authority CEO and representatives from the events industry.

This forms part of efforts to promote security during the festive periods of Christmas and New Year.

December in Ghana is traditionally a time of celebration, with increased recreational activities, cultural programs, street parties and domestic travels.

The urban areas of the country such as Accra, Takoradi, Kumasi and Cape Coast in particular see huge crowds for events.

However, the month also brings larger security challenges due to surging numbers of public gatherings and revellers.

Pickpocketing and petty crimes often spike during the holidays as well, a trend the police seek to prevent this year for a successful celebration.