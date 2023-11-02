Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Ken Agyapong explains why he may resign as Ghana Gas Board Chairman after NPP flagbearer polls

Headlines Kennedy Agyapong, NPP flagbearer hopeful
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Kennedy Agyapong, NPP flagbearer hopeful

Controversial Ghanaian lawmaker Kennedy Agyapong has revealed that he only earns a GH₵2,600 sitting allowance in his role as Board Chairman of state-owned gas company, Ghana Gas.

In an interview on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, the NPP flagbearer aspirant disclosed: "I'm paid an allowance of 2,600 cedis."

Kennedy Agyapong, who has openly criticized the Akufo-Addo government despite being one of its appointees, said he was unaware of the exact figure until recently when his position came under attack.

"I went to ask the (board) secretary how much the allowance was," Agyapong stated, adding that meetings are sometimes only held once every three months.

The outspoken MP laughed off suggestions that the appointment has enriched him, saying "Imagine me, Kennedy Agyapong, 2,600 cedis with all the workers I have."

Mr. Agyapong, currently MP for Assin Central, threatened to resign from the Ghana Gas board for months but agreed to stay after the intervention of other directors and the Energy Minister.

"I have told Board members I want to resign but will pride myself that the Board is begging me not to leave, same as NAPO," he said.

He has stated it clearly again that he will step down if unsuccessful in his bid to lead the NPP as flagbearer, saying after November 4 primaries: "I will resign from the position."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

31 minutes ago

NPP race: Weve allowed our selfish interest to divide us – Hackman Owusu-Agyemang NPP race: We’ve allowed our selfish interest to divide us – Hackman Owusu-Agyema...

31 minutes ago

We are committed to fighting against all forms of impunity against journalists, media institutions – GJA We are committed to fighting against all forms of impunity against journalists, ...

50 minutes ago

Alan ready for 2024 as posters surface in Ashanti, Greater Accra regions Alan ready for 2024 as posters surface in Ashanti, Greater Accra regions

59 minutes ago

NPP polls: 'You can't lead a 'failed' party you're a member of' —Ashanti Regional Minister jabs Ken Agyapong NPP polls: 'You can't lead a 'failed' party you're a member of' — Ashanti Region...

1 hour ago

800m bribe: Bawumia's campaign team are liars; call those persons Ken mentioned to verify' —Spokesperson for Ken Agyapong $800m bribe: ‘Bawumia's campaign team are liars; call those persons Ken mentione...

1 hour ago

'Bawumia's leadership, qualities, composure is the symbol of authority, dignity of this country' —Kwamena Duncan 'Bawumia's leadership, qualities, composure is the symbol of authority, dignity ...

2 hours ago

Be in identifiable uniforms to prevent civilian attacks —Mahama Ayariga to National Security ‘Be in identifiable uniforms to prevent civilian attacks’ — Mahama Ayariga to Na...

2 hours ago

'I can't understand, fathom allegations of corruption in the project; there's no criminality' —National Cathedral secretariat 'I can't understand, fathom allegations of corruption in the project; there's no...

2 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong, NPP flagbearer hopeful Ken Agyapong explains why he may resign as Ghana Gas Board Chairman after NPP fl...

2 hours ago

Cars, other items confiscated as 69 suspected internet fraudsters arrested in Nigeria Cars, other items confiscated as 69 suspected internet fraudsters arrested in Ni...

Just in....
body-container-line