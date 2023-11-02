Ken Agyapong explains why he may resign as Ghana Gas Board Chairman after NPP flagbearer polls

Controversial Ghanaian lawmaker Kennedy Agyapong has revealed that he only earns a GH₵2,600 sitting allowance in his role as Board Chairman of state-owned gas company, Ghana Gas.

In an interview on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, the NPP flagbearer aspirant disclosed: "I'm paid an allowance of 2,600 cedis."

Kennedy Agyapong, who has openly criticized the Akufo-Addo government despite being one of its appointees, said he was unaware of the exact figure until recently when his position came under attack.

"I went to ask the (board) secretary how much the allowance was," Agyapong stated, adding that meetings are sometimes only held once every three months.

The outspoken MP laughed off suggestions that the appointment has enriched him, saying "Imagine me, Kennedy Agyapong, 2,600 cedis with all the workers I have."

Mr. Agyapong, currently MP for Assin Central, threatened to resign from the Ghana Gas board for months but agreed to stay after the intervention of other directors and the Energy Minister.

"I have told Board members I want to resign but will pride myself that the Board is begging me not to leave, same as NAPO," he said.

He has stated it clearly again that he will step down if unsuccessful in his bid to lead the NPP as flagbearer, saying after November 4 primaries: "I will resign from the position."