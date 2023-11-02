High Court jails six secessionists

An Accra High Court on Wednesday sentenced six persons belonging to two secessionist groups in the Volta Region to various jail terms.

The six were convicted and sentenced for being members of prohibited organisations, attending and participating in meetings of prohibited organisations, and accepting contributions from a prohibited organization in Mepe, Battor and Juapong.

The prohibited organisations were the Homeland Study Group Foundation, and the Western Togoland Restoration Front (WTRF).

Gabriel Godfred Govina, a retired teacher, was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay a fine of $3,600 or serve three months in prison in default.

Benjamin Gbadago was sentenced to 24 months in prison and a fine of GHC2,400 or four months in default.

Cephas Zodanu, a Secretary of WTRF and who accepted various contributions of members, was sentenced to three years imprisonment and a fine of GHC2,400. Zodanu will serve five more months in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

In respect of Roland Ametepey, he was sentenced to three years imprisonment and fined GHc2,400. He will also serve four months in default of the fine.

Cosmos Havor, aka Togbe Adzaklo, a traditional ruler, was sentenced to 24 months in prison and fined GHC4,800.

Vincent Ramseyer Atsu-Gadey was sentenced to six months imprisonment.

The six were convicted earlier and remanded for sentencing today. Four others were however acquitted by the court.

They are John Gbedemah, Godwin Awudza, Excel Liberty Aheto Kuegbesika and Divine Nyadzinyor.

In imposing the sentence, the court stated that it took into consideration the mitigating pleas of the respective defense counsels, the fact that the accused were first-time offenders, and the premise that some had been jailed for a period.

The trial Judge, Mrs Justice Mary Ekue Nyanzuh, stated that the accused persons, given their status, should have known better and that their conduct created public concern.

The convicts were said to have blocked roads with sand, cement blocks and logs on September 25, 2020, at dawn, and burned tyres, causing inconvenience to motorists.

Some of the convicts from the WTRF, also attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations, held officers and their families hostage, freed inmates from cells, and broke into the Armory.

They eventually made away with arms and ammunition belonging to the Ghana Police Station.

GNA