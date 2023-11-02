Ghana hosts second edition of the Africa Forum on Displacement -Private Sector Solutions

02.11.2023 LISTEN

In response to the magnitude of displacement in Africa, Ghana is hosting the second edition of the Africa Forum on Displacement – Private Sector Solutions (AFD 2023) from 1 to November 3, 2023.

AFD 2023 is co-convened by the Amahoro Coalition, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and Inkomoko with partners the Mastercard Foundation and IKEA Foundation.

The worldwide number of people forcibly displaced has toppled over 110 million because of persecution, conflict, and violence. Africa hosts the highest number of people forcibly displaced – over 44 million.

"The Forum seeks to address the urgent and complex challenges and opportunities of displacement in Africa. It is a collective effort to gather leaders and forge market-driven commitments for solutions in Africa," said Kelly T. Clements, UNHCR Deputy High Commissioner.

The event is a crucial precursor to the UNHCR Global Refugee Forum 2023 in Geneva, Switzerland, fostering a whole-of-society approach. Forum sessions that include displaced persons and the private sector will identify sustainable solutions and the progress of previous pledges and initiatives.

The first AFD event occurred in Kigali, Rwanda, in 2021 to raise awareness among Africa's private sector stakeholders about the challenges faced by forcibly displaced people in Africa. It also sought to promote initiatives to help address the displacement crisis. AFD 2023 builds on this dialogue by exploring innovative and transformative approaches to address forced displacement in the continent.

"We take pride in Amahoro being established to rally Africa's private sector around this fundamental cause and welcome this Forum in Accra, Ghana. Especially at a time when the world faces much turmoil, Ghana remains an example of democratic ideals on the continent. It is poignant that this Forum focused on forced displacement be held in Ghana, considering the complex history of our diaspora," said Isaac K. Fokuo Jr., Founder of the Amahoro Coalition.

The Forum will also encourage private companies to commit at least one percent of their resources, including financial contributions, in-kind support, technical expertise, and employment opportunities, to support forcibly displaced populations.

"We are using this platform of AFD 2023 to promote sustainable development by fostering a culture of corporate social responsibility and inclusivity within Africa's private sector. It represents a unique opportunity for stakeholders from diverse backgrounds to come together and address the pressing challenges of forced displacement in Africa," said Julienne Oyler, CEO of Inkomoko.

AFD 2023 catalyzes positive change for the forcibly displaced people who call the continent their home by fostering collaboration and commitment. The Forum, which anticipated 250 participants, including representation from various African displaced communities, has now registered over 500 in-person registrants and will include virtual live streaming.