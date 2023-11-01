GSA National Quality Policy to enhance made-in Ghana products

National Quality Policy to streamlines the operations of actors in the National Quality Infrastructure space and at the crowds-in private sector investments is to be developed to ensure quality infrastructure services remain affordable and competitive to enhance the competitiveness of made-in-Ghana goods and services on the international market.

The policy when implemented would help improve the international competitiveness of Ghana leading to an enhanced export performance, protect consumers and the environment from counterfeited and unsafe products, raise the quality of life of the Ghanaian people and also support government’s industrial transformation agenda and other national strategies for increasing exports

The initiative by the Ghana Standard Authority (GSA) as part of the five year plan (2023-2028) to meet the needs of Ghanaian industry and Ghanaian consumers would provide resources for the most critical compliance and enforcement activities which are the mandate of Government.

Chief Executive Officer of GSA, Prof Samuel Dodoo announced these at the Northern Regional Sensitization programme on quality infrastructure initiatives.

The programme supported by the World Bank is aimed at supporting both the government and the private sector in making them the engine of growth for the Ghanaian economy.

The current document being Ghana’s first-ever National Quality Policy approved by the Cabinet of the Republic of Ghana in April 2022 in line with the Africa Quality Policy and consistent with global best practices would be implemented by the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The approval of the Policy resulted in the passage of the Ghana Standards Authority Act in 2022 and the Ghana National Accreditation Act in 2023 aimed at boosting Ghana’s quality infrastructure to provide the needed tools to ensure the production of world-class goods and services in Ghana.

According to Prof Dodoo, the policy when established and implemented would enhance import substitution and improve business regulations and the ease of doing business.

He noted that the initiative would help local businesses benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to grow their businesses, he said.

The existence of a strong quality infrastructure environment would enable local enterprises to access and compete in new markets”, he stated.

Deputy Director of General Conformity Assessment at GSA Mr. Clifford Frimpong noted that the policy would ensure locally made products meet international standards.

It would also help enhance effective operations of the domestic market in ensuring that all products on the market get certified by GSA.

He encouraged local industry players to liaise with GSA to ensure quality products are made for market consumption.

Some stakeholders expressed worry about delays in the certification which affects their businesses and therefore called on the GSA to fast-track the processing to enable the industry players access the certificates on time.

This they said would curb the illegal productions in the region that do not conform to the standard of the market.