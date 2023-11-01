PWDs, others elated by financial support from MTN Ghana Foundation

01.11.2023 LISTEN

17 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Ashanti region who were selected to join the two months training for small and medium enterprises under the MTN Ghana Foundation's Economic Empowerment Project are happy to receive financial assistance through the initiative.

Under the 5-year project, MTN has partnered with Innohub Foundation and is offering training to women, youth and Persons With Disabilities who own MSMEs in business development, financial management and social media among others.

The goal is to help participants grow their businesses, make money to support themselves and their families and create employment opportunities as well.

They (PWDs) add up to other 10 beneficiaries (3 women and 7 youth of the Women-led and Youth-led categories respectively) in the region who joined the training and received same financial support from MTN Foundation after the training.

They were outdoored by officials at the forecourt of the Ashanti Regional office of MTN Ghana on Tuesday, 31st October, 2023.

A beneficiary, Philip Kwasi Mensah is a 40-year-old physically challenged person who has taken up kente weaving as a profession. He is a resident of Agona of the Sekyere South District.

In an interview, he expressed much joy in receiving an amount of GHs10,000.

Philip Mensah said as a person with disability, finding someone to assist him financially is a big challenge.

He also indicated that prior to the training, he lacked some skills and knowledge which he received through the initiative. "What I received is really helping me in the running of my business especially in financial management".

Another person with disability, Stephen Gyan, CEO of Vexgyan Ventures who is into the production of cosmetics said before earning the support, he lacked the money he needed to add value to his business.

"With this money, I will improve the quality of my products, and enhance the branding of my business so that I can penetrate the market.

"We thank MTN Foundation for this support. In fact, most of our colleagues have learned a vocation but they lack money to start something. Even when we contact financial institutions for loans, we are often turned down. But with this money, we can start something," he stated.

He also described the training as laudable, explaining that though most of his colleague beneficiaries are not elites, the training according to him was brought down to their level to understand every concept that was taught.

Juliana Amoako CEO of Ogyampa Ventures in the Women-led category is into the processing of mushrooms into other food products.

She said she would use the money received to purchase a solar dryer to assist her in the drying of her mushroom for processing.

Juliana Amoako cited financial management as a concept that is really helping her in the running of her business.

At the event, Cynthia Mills, Economic Empowerment Advisor- MTN Foundation told the media that the essence of the initiative is to support the less privileged to be self-sufficient.

Her hopes are that beneficiaries will enhance their profession with the money and create jobs in the process.