Free breast cancer and eye surgery held in Cape Coast South Constituency

The Aspiring NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Cape Coast South Constituency in the Central Region, Madam Sarah Theodora Afful last Monday sponsored a free breast cancer and eye screening exercise for over 400 people in the Intsin Electoral Area of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly.

Free drugs were given to the beneficiaries while others were advised to take proper care of themselves.

At the close of the exercise, 57 people were referred to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital to undergo free surgery for breast cancer and eye related diseases.

Out of the number, 7 will undergo surgery for breast cancer, 7 will receive eye surgery, 25 will also undergo surgery on cataract while 18 will be put in bed for monitoring and observation before possible surgery for eye related complications.

Later in an interview with newsmen, Madam Sarah Theodora Afful advised the general public to ensure regular check-ups to check their health status.

The Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate was excited that at least her widow's mite had brought relief to people who wanted support to enable them access healthcare.

"Let me take this opportunity to thank Intsin Electoral Area NPP executives led by Electoral Area Coordinator, Mr. Robert Kobina Acquah for the heavily patronized program which has achieved its intended purpose of giving back to the society free medical treatment without stress.

"Even though most of the people had wanted to go for regular check-ups lack of financial backing usually led them to resort to self-medication which might not be related to their sickness.

"I want to take this opportunity to urge the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to consider introducing breast cancer awareness as a subject of study into its curriculum for at least at the Basic School level so that children at that level will understand causes of breast cancer and its preventive measures.

"This is because it is believed in some circles of society that breast cancer is spread by witches and wizards as punishment for the victims leading to various consultations for deliverance in whatever way because it is a spiritual disease.

"Many times, pressure from society pushes breast cancer victims to visit churches, witch doctors and others they believe could heal them spiritually. If we teach our children at the early stages of their studies about these diseases, they will in turn educate their parents and the society at large to seek early treatment at health facilities instead of seeking support within areas that could worsen their cases.

"This will disregard the belief that breast cancer is a product of witches and wizards and other spirituality associated with it. It will also reduce funds spent in October every year to create breast cancer awareness," Madam Sarah Afful stressed.