US has secured safe passage out of Gaza for Palestinians and foreign nationals — Biden

United States President Joe Biden has announced that American diplomacy has succeeded in obtaining safe passage out of Gaza for Palestinians and foreign nationals caught in the crossfire of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas militants.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, November 1, Mr. Biden stated "Today, thanks to American leadership, we secured safe passage for wounded Palestinians and for foreign nationals to exit Gaza.“

He added, "We expect American citizens to exit today, and we expect to see more depart over the coming days."

The news comes as intense fighting between Israel and Hamas entered its second week.

According to a BBC report, an Israeli air strike is reported to have killed dozens of people at Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said 50 people were killed and 150 wounded.

But a nearby hospital said it received 400 casualties, including 120 dead, the report added.

So far, at least 8,525 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, including 3,542 children – more than have died in conflicts around the world in each of the last four years.

Thousands of civilians, including many wounded, have been trapped in Gaza with hospitals overwhelmed.

The secure evacuation corridor established with American diplomatic efforts will allow foreign civilians and some Palestinians needing urgent medical care to finally leave the war zone.