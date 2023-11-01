Life Coach advises against marrying people who are moved by flimsy opinions

Renowned Nigerian life coach Solomon Buchi has advised people to avoid marrying partners who allow public opinions to easily get at them.

Mr. Buchi warned that it is crucial to wed individuals who are not "moved by flimsy opinions".

In a tweet on Wednesday, November 1, the life coach cautions that following transient social opinions can significantly affect relationships.

He wrote, "It is so important to marry someone who is not moved by flimsy opinions. Someone who’s deeply rooted in their convictions. Someone who’s unshakable and doesn’t join the bandwagon to feel good."

Marriage experts have frequently advised that giving in to passing fads or public pressure undermines one's independent thinking.

According to the experts, succumbing to every societal notion leads partners to act or make wrong decisions.