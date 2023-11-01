Modern Ghana logo
'It's strange that 'prophet' Mahama is directing NPP to elect who to compete with him' — Kwesi Pratt

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race draws nearer, many are predicting a tough contest.

On Saturday, November 4, more than 200,000 NPP delegates will cast their votes to determine who will become their flagbearer.

Four candidates: Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central lawmaker Kennedy Agyapong, former Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto and Francis Addai Nimoh are eagerly vying to lead the party in the 2024 elections.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong are considered the frontrunners in this election.

With the party's election just around the corner, candidates are being advised to conduct their campaigns with decorum, and delegates are being encouraged to make wise decisions.

Discussing this on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, seasoned journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr. shared his perspective.

He noted that former President John Mahama's comeback seems to be determining the NPP's way of selecting its candidate to compete with him in the upcoming general elections.

He said, "Mahama has now turned into a prophet because what we hear, going into the election, is that Mahama even said we should vote for that candidate, and it is when we vote for the person that our party will be strong.

"Isn't it strange that he is the one directing you to whom you should vote for and come to compete against him?"

Gideon Afful Amoako
News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

