NPP polls: 'The fall, rise of the nation is in your hands; vote for a capable candidate' — Rev. Owusu Bempah to NPP delegates

Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah, the Founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International Church, has delivered a message to delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), urging them to prioritize the national interest when selecting a flagbearer for the party.

During a broadcast to his congregation, Reverend Owusu-Bempah encouraged NPP delegates not to be swayed by the monetary offers.

He urged them to carefully consider the track record of the candidates before making their choice.

He emphasized, "We are supporting you in prayers, but as you go to the polls, think about Ghana and not what you can get into your pocket.

“What you can get into your pocket cannot take care of you for four years. So, whoever gives you money to buy your vote should be seen as a nation wrecker.

“Remember they want to use your brain like that of a child. They didn’t mind you when it was not an election, but now that they need your votes, they want to bring you money."

“I am pleading with you, if you like, take the money but vote against them, if they curse you it won’t affect you. I know the money they will give you is Ghana’s money,” he added.

Although Reverend Owusu-Bempah did not specify a particular candidate, he hinted that one among the four candidates vying for the flagbearer position stands out in terms of his track record and should be the choice of the delegates.

He stated, "There is someone we know who can help this country; his records show that he can help the country. I beg you; we want the one who has a record of doing it before and not the one who says and is not able to deliver. So, if you are a delegate or listening to my voice, think about the future of your children and the future of Ghana before you cast your vote."

“The fall or rise of the nation is in your hands so be vigilant and not intimidated. Vote for the one you believe can develop the nation. Now we don’t look at political parties anymore. Whether NPP or NDC we are looking for the person who is capable,” he added.

A national delegates conference will be held by the NPP on Saturday, November 4, 2023 to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 general election.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

Gideon Afful Amoako

