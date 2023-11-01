‘Ofui’ Godfred Dame is the only AG whose law has been declared unconstitutional — Oliver Barker Vormawor

01.11.2023 LISTEN

Vocal Ghanaian activist and lead convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker Vormawor, has criticized Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame.

The activist claims Godfred Dame is the only Attorney General in Ghana's history to have a law invalidated in its entirety.

In a tweet on Wednesday, November 1, Mr. Barker Vormawor wrote, "Godfred Dame is the only AG, who has sponsored and drafted a law that was declared in its entirety as unconstitutional. Ofui!"

The jab, though did not mention any law, likely refers to the Supreme Court's declaration in June this year that the government's reliance on Article 21 of the 1992 Constitution to impose COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 was unconstitutional.

The court ruled 7-0 that Article 31, not Article 21, deals with public health emergencies, thus nullifying the government's pandemic restrictions.

During the height of the pandemic, the government passed the Imposition of Restrictions Act, giving President Nana Akufo-Addo powers to restrict human activities to combat the spread of the virus.

However, a group of plaintiffs including Professor Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua sued the Attorney General, arguing the restrictions under the act, such as school closures and lockdowns, violated the constitution.

The Supreme Court agreed, striking down the Imposition of Restrictions Act and holding that it gave the president overly broad powers to suspend fundamental human rights without proper parliamentary or judicial oversight, as mandated by the Constitution.

The unanimous ruling was seen as a major rebuke of Attorney General Godfred Dame, who reportedly sponsored and helped draft the now-unconstitutional law.