Stop peddling falsehood and apologise for Garu military assault – Youth to Security Ministry

The youth of Garu and Tempane districts have demanded that the Ministry of National Security stop spreading falsehoods about the alleged assault on residents of Garu in the Upper West Region.

Instead, they have called on the Ministry and the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to apologize for the incident.

On October 29, GAF personnel allegedly assaulted Garu residents during a dawn raid, which residents claimed was retaliation for an alleged attack on National Security operatives on October 24.

However, in a response to the alleged assault, the Ministry of National Security stated that it was a joint operation to seize weapons used by a vigilante group in Garu to attack National Security operatives on October 24.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the youth of Garu and Tempane demanded that “the government and the Ministry of National Security must halt the deliberate falsehood being perpetrated and peddled by its communicators on various media platforms.”

They also demanded “an unqualified apology from the Minister of National Security and the Ghana Armed Forces Command for such unprofessional conduct and violations of the dignity of the people of Garu and Tempane.”

