Renowned journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has challenged the notion that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) always unify its members after internal elections.

This comes after Nana Akomea, the Chief Executive of InterCity STC and a panel member on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, expressed confidence in the party's ability to come together after the upcoming presidential election, despite ongoing attacks by some aspirants.

During the discussion, Nana Akomea expressed optimism that the defeated aspirants would unite behind the winning candidate and work together towards a common goal.

However, Kwesi Pratt disagrees, asserting that the NPP has consistently failed to maintain cool heads in the party after internal elections.

Kwesi Pratt pointed to specific instances where unresolved concerns had led to members falling out.

He cited the cases of Paul Afoko, a former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party who was indefinitely suspended by the party in 2015 and Sammy Crabbe, another prominent member who faced exclusion from party leadership due to election-related issues.

"Paul Afoko is not at the center of the party. There was no unity. If there was unity, Paul Afoko would have played a key role today.

“Sammy Crabbe, today, when we are talking about NPP leaders and those who hold prominent positions, he is not a part because of these same election issues.

“So, it is not true that every time you end your election, you become united and move forward. It is not true; the evidence is there.” Pratt stated.