The Paramount Chief of Nsein Traditional Area in the Western Region, Awulae Agyefi Kwame, has criticised the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration for the deplorable state of roads in the region.

Chief Awulae Agyefi Kwame specifically drew attention to the persistent issues about the Takoradi to Agona-Nkwanta road, which is in a bad state.

He lamented the lack of progress in addressing the poor roads despite promises made by the government.

He remarked, "As for the Western Region, our major problem is the poor nature of our roads. Anybody who drives on the Agona Nkwanta road will notice how bad they are. I wonder if they are the same roads that Akufo-Addo plans to drive on to campaign."

The paramount Chief expresses his disappointment with the poor state of Western Region roads under the Akufo-Addo government, suggesting that the "four more for Nana" has not yielded any benefit for the region.

He stated, "Under this NPP government, if we are being truthful, the roads in the Western region have all rotted. The government’s failure on the side of the Western region simply put, the 'four more for Nana' has been a disaster for the Western region. When you look at the minerals from the Western region, this should not be our reward."

He further stressed the urgency of the situation and urged government to address the deteriorating road network in the Western Region.

He warned of the potential consequences if the issue is left unaddressed, stating, "The voice of the Western region has not been heard under this Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia government, and we must speak up, or else all our roads will completely deteriorate."