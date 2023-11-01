Govt increases LEAP by 100% – Gender Minister

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Madam Lariba Zuweira Abudu, has disclosed that the beneficiaries of Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) now enjoy a 100 per cent increase in their cash grant.

She added that there was an ongoing discussion with the government to increase support for the school feeding programme.

The Minister stated this at a two-day sensitisation programme in the North East Region on the government’s flagship social intervention protection programmes such as the Ghana School Feeding Programme, Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty and National Health Insurance Scheme, among others that assist the poor and vulnerable.

Madam Zuweira Abudu urged the chiefs and community leaders to refrain from endorsing or engaging in child labour, child marriage and witchcraft accusations.

The Chiefs, on their part, pledged to apply the knowledge they gained and contribute to making their communities embody the efforts of the Ministry.

Several community members testified to the positive impact of the LEAP programme on their lives.

The communities were educated on various social issues such as domestic violence, human trafficking, child marriage, teenage pregnancy and violation of human rights, among others.