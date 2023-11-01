Visionary Norman Foundation, Emefa Foundation organise health screening at Mafi Amegakofe

Two non-governmental organizations, Visionary Norman Foundation and the Emefa Foundation has organised a health screening for the people of Mafi Amegakofe, a village in the Central Tongu district of the Volta region.

The health screening, which was held on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at the Mafi Amegakofe School Park was themed "Health and Hope: Empowering Communities for a Brighter Tomorrow."

The screening was aimed at creating awareness of breast cancer among the women to enable them to seek early treatment. It also served as a platform to educate the participants on sexual and gender-based violence.

Residents of Mafi Amegakofe and the surrounding areas were equipped with knowledge about depression and breast cancer. These discussions provided crucial insights and dispelled myths, shedding light on subjects that had often been veiled in ignorance.

Health professionals from Visionary Norman Foundation and Central Tongu District Health Directorate stood ready to provide free doctor consultations. Their compassionate approach not only addressed the physical health of the village dwellers but also nurtured their mental well-being. The nursing station provided services such as vital checks and health assessments, catering to the needs of all age groups.

The community found respite in the free laboratory and pharmaceutical services offered by the Foundation. For many residents, this was a unique opportunity to access essential diagnostics and medications they would otherwise have been deprived of.

Counselors were on hand to provide guidance and support, recognizing the significance of mental health within the community. Their empathetic presence was a source of solace to those in need.

One of the day's highlights was the free breast screening services. Women, often bearing the mantle of family caregivers, embraced the chance to ensure their well-being. Early detection was emphasized, offering a ray of hope in the fight against breast cancer.

Abraham Norman Nortey, the founder and visionary leader behind this initiative, said "Our mission is to ensure that health and hope are accessible to all, regardless of where they call home. Mafi Amegakofe and its surrounding areas hold a special place in our hearts, and we're committed to bringing change where it's needed most."

Emefa Yvette Gbeve, the founder of Emefa Foundation highlighted the need to seek help when one is depressed.

The Member of Parliament for Central Tongu Constituency, Hon. Alexander Gabby Hottordze, extended his appreciation to the foundation for their efforts in addressing the health concerns of the people.

The Health Outreach Program's impact extended beyond immediate healthcare. It was a testament to the power of community and compassion. The people of Mafi Amegakofe received more than just medical services; they found hope, resilience, and a promise of a brighter tomorrow.

The day ended on a note of togetherness and unity. The Foundation's Health Outreach Program in Mafi Amegakofe serves as an inspiration—a reminder that when individuals and communities come together, transformation is possible.