Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
01.11.2023 Education

Nkwanta township schools closure was unofficial but for safety — GES Director

Nkwanta township schools closure was unofficial but for safety — GES Director
01.11.2023 LISTEN

Mr. Jonathan Korsinah, the Nkwanta South Municipal Director of Education, says schools in Nkwanta township and adjoining communities were forced to close to ensure the safety of teachers and students.

“Schools in town were not officially closed, but for the safety of teachers and children as parents refused to allow their children to come to school,” he said.

He said they were waiting for official correspondent from the Ghana Education Service (GES) Head Office via Regional Office, hopefully Tuesday, October 31 for official closure of schools.

Mr. Korsinah disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview.

He said once the parents were not allowing their children to go to school, it meant that there was something parents knew thereby creating fear and panic, leading to the closure.

The Municipal Director said communities such as Gekron, Shaire, among other strong Akyode communities, students and teachers could not go to school for fear of been attacked.

Mr. Korsinah said as of Friday, October 27, parents continued to move out of Nkwanta with their children and that he was liaising with the security agencies for the next step.

He said Schools in Ntrubo areas of the Municipality were not affected.

A renewed fighting broke out between Adele, Challa and Akyode tribes, which forced thousands of residents to flee from their homes to neighbouring districts and Municipalities in the Oti Region.

These ethnic groups had clashed over the performance of ritual rites to herald the 2023 annual Yam Festival of the Akyode group.

Many homes and shops were set ablaze and destroyed in the clash with Nkwanta becoming a ghost town.

GNA

Top Stories

23 minutes ago

NPP Flagbearer race: Bawumia rounds up nationwide rally in Bolga NPP Flagbearer race: Bawumia rounds up nationwide rally in Bolga

3 hours ago

Dambai market, shops, houses, other properties submerged by River Oti Dambai market, shops, houses, other properties submerged by River Oti

3 hours ago

I dont regret marrying but Im glad it has ended – Asamoah Gyan after court verdict I don’t regret marrying but I’m glad it has ended – Asamoah Gyan after court ver...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addos second term has been disaster for Western Region – Nsein Paramount Chief Akufo-Addo’s second term has been disaster for Western Region – Nsein Paramount ...

4 hours ago

Deborah Seyram Adablah and Ernest Kwasi Nimako Court to decide side chick's fate November 28

4 hours ago

Were creating only Guan constituency – EC We’re creating only Guan constituency – EC

4 hours ago

Bawku: Help find missing 7 persons last seen in Burkina Faso – Ayariga to Foreign Affairs Ministry Bawku: Help find missing 7 persons last seen in Burkina Faso – Ayariga to Foreig...

7 hours ago

Asamoah Gyans lawyer refute reports of court order in divorce case Asamoah Gyan’s lawyer refute reports of court order in divorce case

7 hours ago

Jean Mensa We’re not creating 25 new constituencies — EC

7 hours ago

Garu assault: Adopt a more professional touch not brutal force in restoring calm – UER Peace Council, Catholic Diocese to GAF, National Security Garu assault: Adopt a more professional touch not brutal force in restoring calm...

Just in....
body-container-line