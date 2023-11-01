I don’t regret marrying but I’m glad it has ended – Asamoah Gyan after court verdict

Former Black Stars player Asamoah Gyan says he does not regret marrying, despite the court annulling his marriage with Gifty Sandra Dzamesi.

The former Sunderland Striker explained that it was his choice to marry, but decided to annul the marriage after discovering several things during the relationship.

“During the marriage, a lot of things came up, which I didn’t even want to talk about, for so many years, but I decided to do the needful because of how things unravelled, I did my investigations and saw the truth and I took it to court,” Gyan, popularly known as Baby Jet said in an interview with Graphic Online.

Gyan said he got a lot of evidence to support his petition in court asking for an annulment of the marriage.

“The reason why we went to the court was that I annulled the marriage and my wish has been granted because the things I unravelled were the truth.”

Answering a question as to whether he will re-marry, Asamoah Gyan giggled and said he was currently concentrating on taking care of his children, “and that is the most important thing. I am very, very happy with my life, I am a family man, my children like and love me and I also love and like all of them and so that is where my focus is.”

Meanwhile, Edwin Kusi-Appiah, the legal representative for Asamoah Gyan, has refuted claims that his client was ordered by the court to give his ex-wife, Gifty Gyan, a fuel station, two cars, a house in London, and other assets.

On October 31, 2023, information circulated on social media that Gyan had been ordered by the court to pay Gifty a monthly stipend of GHȼ25,000 for the welfare and upkeep of their three children.

However, Kusi-Appiah clarified that Gyan emerged victorious in the legal proceedings and that the aforementioned properties were already under Gifty's name.

