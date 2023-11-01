Dambai market, shops, houses, other properties submerged by River Oti

Parts of Dambai Market and other properties have been submerged by the River Oti in the Oti Region after the river broke its banks.

Over 700 persons have been affected with several farmlands also submerged.

Several hectares of farmlands have also been submerged. Many have lost their jobs as a result of the situation.

Speaking to Citi News, the Krachi East Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Jacob Dasievor, said, “We have 115 households that are affected and out of the 115 households, we have 71 houses that are affected. The total number of people who are affected are 779. We have 50 acres of farmlands which are affected- mainly cassava and groundnut.

The government has come to our aid a bit, but what we have will not be able to take care of all of them. We are still looking forward for the government to come to our aid and support us, all NGOs and benevolent organisations should support us. People are suffering, some are sleeping in churches which is not the best.”

The communities situated along the Oti River, including Dambai, Kete-Krachi, and some remote areas, on October 17, started witnessing varying degrees of destruction as a result of the Dam's spillage.

