Akufo-Addo’s second term has been disaster for Western Region – Nsein Paramount Chief

Awulae Agyefi Kwame, the Paramount Chief of Nsein Traditional Area in the Western region, has strongly criticised Akufo-Addo Bawumia's administration for the deplorable state of roads in the region.

He particularly highlighted the persistent issues with the Takoradi to Agona-Nkwanta road, which faces ongoing intermittent blockages due to its deteriorating condition.

Awulae Agyefi Kwame pointed out that the Western Region has not reaped the promised benefits from the Four-more-for-Nana initiative, as the current administration has seemingly allowed the region’s roads to deteriorate to an unprecedented level.

“As for the Western region, our major problem is the poor nature of our roads, anybody who drives on the Agona Nkwanta road will notice how bad they are. I wonder if they are the same roads that Akufo-Addo plans to drive on to campaign.

“Under this NPP government, if we are being truthful, the roads in the Western region have all rotten. The government’s failure on the side of the Western region simply put, the four more for Nana has been a disaster for the Western region. When you look at the minerals from the Western region this should not be our reward.

Awulae Agyefi Kwame emphasized the need for the Western region’s voice to be heard under the leadership of Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia, as the region’s roads face an alarming risk of complete deterioration if the issue remains unaddressed.

“The voice of the Western region has not been heard under this Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia government and we must speak up or else all our roads will completely deteriorate.”