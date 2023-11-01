Court to decide side chick's fate November 28

The side chick who sued her banker lover for refusing to take care of her financial needs is set to know her fate as the High Court in Accra has set November 28 to give a ruling on an application filed by the banker asking it to throw out the case.

Deborah Seyram Adablah, a former National Service person dragged her 'sugar daddy' Ernest Kwasi Nimako to court claiming she had been sexually and emotionally abused by the banker, who was the Chief Finance Officer of First Atlantic Bank where she did her National Service.

The bank, on July 21, 2023, had its name struck out from the suit by the court which had held that it was not proper for it to be attached as a defendant in the issue.

Lawyers for Mr. Nimako also filed an application asking the court to strike out the case, and the court now presided over by Justice John Bosco Nabarese, following the transfer of the previous judge, Justice Olivia Obeng Owusu, gave the parties timelines to file their written submissions which they all complied with.

The court yesterday adjourned the case to November 28, 2023, to give a ruling on the application filed by lawyers for the banker.

The court in July this year awarded a cost of GH¢6,000 against her after it struck out the name of First Atlantic Bank from a suit she initiated against its former Chief Finance Officer.

This was after she temporarily lost custody of a Honda Civic vehicle at the centre of a civil suit she filed against her 'sugar daddy' after the court in May ordered her to hand it over to the registrar of the court until the final determination of the suit in order to protect the integrity of the vehicle.

The Writ

Ms. Adablah claims that the banker fulfilled his promise of renting her a two-bedroom apartment at the cost of GH¢1,500 a month but for only one year instead of three, which has since expired, and she is on the verge of being evicted.

She further avers that the sugar daddy also bought her a Honda Civic at the cost of GH¢120,000, but the documentation to the vehicle is in the name of the defendant, who has failed to transfer the ownership to her.

She is asking the court to order the sugar daddy to transfer the title of the Honda Civic to her, a refund of GH¢10,000.00 as cost of repairs of the car, which he promised to refund but failed.

She is also asking that the sugar daddy pays her a lump sum to enable her start a business to take care of herself as agreed between the two.

Again, she wants the court to order the man to pay the remaining two years of her rent, the outstanding arrears of her monthly allowance from July 2022 to the date of judgment, and pay all medical expenses as a result of the side effects of the family planning treatment.

