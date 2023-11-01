Modern Ghana logo
Church of Pentecost confirms release of Deacon kidnapped by armed robbers in South Africa

The National Head of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle A. Yiadom-Boakye has provided an update on the deacon of the church who was kidnapped by armed robbers in South Africa.

Elder Emmanuel Cudjoe was kidnapped by armed robbers in South Africa last Sunday during the church service.

The robbers stormed the church and robbed the congregation of personal belongings. They also bolted with an unspecified amount of money stolen from the church.

After three days, the National Head of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle A. Yiadom-Boakye has confirmed that Elder Emmanuel Cudjoe has been released by the kidnappers.

“God has done it. Dear saints,
“By the grace of God, the National Deacon of South Africa, Elder Emmanuel Cudjoe has come home now alive. God has done it again miraculously. Thank you for your prayers,” Apostle A. Yiadom Boakye said in a short statement.

Since the robbery incident, the Ghana High Commission in South Africa urged Ghanaians in that country to be highly vigilant.

“Mission wishes to advise all members of the Ghanaian community take necessary precautions to ensure their safetyand wellbeing. Missionwill update the Community ofanyfurtherdevelopmentsrelatedtothecase,” part of the release from the Ghana High Commission in South Africa said.

