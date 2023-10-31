Modern Ghana logo
NPP polls: Hawa Koomson now against me after helping her become a minister — Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, one of the aspirants for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearership position, has publicly called out Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Mavis Hawa Koomson for criticising him.

In an interview, Mr. Agyapong alleged that he played a major role in lobbying for Hawa Koomson to be given a ministerial position after the NPP won the 2016 elections.

"He [President Akufo-Addo] had finished sharing the positions already, and Hawa didn't get some...to be honest with you, we were fighting for Alex Markin, but he had issues.

“They alleged some infractions with Agric bank, so President Akufo-Addo didn’t want to hear his name. So, the most senior was Hawa, and that's how Hawa Koomson got her ministerial position," the Assin Central MP stated.

Mr. Agyapong further claims that despite his efforts, Hawa Koomson has now turned against him.

"The last time I met the president and asked him, 'Wasn’t I the one who came to you and fought for Hawa Koomson to create a Special initiative for her? So, she should go and ask.' I challenge all the ministers in this region who got their ministerial positions without my influence, I am challenging all of them," he said.

The aspiring flagbearer added, "Hawa Koomson, who is now saying all sorts of things about me, should go and ask President Akufo-Addo and Chairman Butey. I challenge every politician in the Central Region if anyone can match up my contribution to the region."

This comes after the Minister had questioned the outspoken MP how he expects the same NPP members he has been insulting to vote for him as their next flagbearer.

Mr. Kennedy Agyapong will face Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former Bekwai MP Francis Addai-Nimoh in the flagbearership race on November 4

Isaac Donkor
