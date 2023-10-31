OccupyJulorbiHouse: IGP lied about not receiving evidence of police brutality — Organizers fume

Organizers of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests have accused the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare of lying about not receiving evidence of alleged police brutality during a demonstration last month.

In a press statement, Democracy Hub, the group that staged the protest, said the IGP directly received accounts of brutality against protesters as well as footage showing abuses.

"Despite his comments to the contrary, the IGP in fact received direct accounts of the brutality meted out to the protestors as well as the manner in which citizens' devices were confiscated to prevent the filming of abuses," said a portion of the Democracy Hub statement.

The group added that several videos available in the public domain also captured instances of violence against protesters, journalists, and lawyers by police officers on the day of the protest.

Democracy Hub expressed disappointment with the "dismissive stance" of the IGP and the police, saying it reflects an "institutionalized refusal" to acknowledge human rights abuses against peaceful demonstrators.

"We find, in connection with the above that, the IGP’s dismissive stance reflects an institutionalized refusal to acknowledge the lived experiences of pain and brutality suffered by peaceful demonstrators," the statement read.

Frustrated by the lack of accountability, Democracy Hub announced plans to pursue legal action against the police and called on Ghanaians to participate in the next protest in larger numbers to demand reform.

"We use this opportunity to call on our fellow citizens to come out in their numbers in December to join #OccupyJulorbiHouse 2.0 to express their concerns and to also support our just demands for a new politics that centers the Ghanaian," the group emphasised.