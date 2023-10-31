‘Follow who knows road’, vote for me to break the 8 – Bawumia beg NPP delegates

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has wrapped up his campaign tour ahead of the flagbearer election of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The ruling NPP will go to the polls in the upcoming weekend to elect a flagbearer to replace President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is currently serving his final term in office.

Speaking to delegates in the Upper East Region, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is contesting the flagbearer position argued that he is the right man to lead the party into the 2024 General Election.

He told delegates and the many supporters who cheered him on to ‘follow who knows road’ to victory in the flagbearer election.

He explained that having been beside President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as running mate to win two elections in the past, he is the right person among the flagbearer aspirants to win next year’s general election for the NPP.

“President Nana Akufo-Addo and I have won two elections. First, we won the 2016 election, and then we also won the 2020 election. So if you need someone to break the 8 then you need the aspirant who knows how to win,” Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

The Vice President further urged delegates to ignore lies that have the potential to destroy the unity in the party and vote for him massively to secure a huge victory in the flagbearer polls.

“In the upcoming days, there will be lies upon lies. But let’s ignore the lies and go and vote for me to become the flagbearer for us to break the 8,” Dr. Bawumia said.

The flagbearer election of the New Patriotic Party is scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 4.