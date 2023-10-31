Modern Ghana logo
‘I’ve not said Bawumia is God’s anointed NPP flagbearer’ — Rev. Owusu Bempah clarifies

Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, has denied reports suggesting that he prophesied Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is God's chosen candidate to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to retain power in 2024.

Owusu-Bempah debunked claims that he made a prophecy declaring Dr. Bawumia as the rightful choice for the NPP's flagbearership.

Reverend Bempah firmly refuted the allegations during a recorded video in which he addressed his congregation, insisting that he had not made any such statement.

"Some are going about saying that I, Rev Owusu-Bempah, says that God has chosen Dr. Bawumia to come and lead the NPP, and that he is the rightful candidate to help the NPP break the 8," Owusu-Bempah stated.

He continued, "They claim I, Owusu-Bempah, gave that prophecy. I plead with everyone watching me, I know the media is recording this, and the whole Ghana is watching me. I have not made such a statement anywhere. I’ve not said it in my church or anywhere."

The NPP is set to conduct a national delegates congress on Saturday, November 4, 2023, to select a flagbearer for the party in preparation for the 2024 general election.

The candidates vying for the NPP flagbearership race include Vice President Dr. Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

