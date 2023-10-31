Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Majority to drag VRA officials to Parliament over Akosombo dam spillage

Headlines Majority to drag VRA officials to Parliament over Akosombo dam spillage
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has called for the management of the Volta River Authority (VRA) to appear before the House to answer questions concerning the spillage of the Akosombo dam and its aftermath.

He said this would help to find answers to some nagging questions and find ways to avoid similar occurrences from happening in the future.

The VRA began the controlled water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on September 15, 2023, due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir.

Thousands of residents in South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Asuogyaman, and several other areas had their homes submerged due to the spillage.

The authority announced the conclusion of the controlled spilling of the Akosombo dam on Tuesday.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said, “I believe we may need to find some answers to some questions, and I guess the speaker is not yet here, but when the speaker comes, we will have some discussions with him, and I believe it will be important for us to invite VRA to come and fully brief the house about what has happened, the repercussions, and how to avoid any future events.”

The Majority Leader’s call comes as the country continues to grapple with the aftermath of the Akosombo dam spillage.

Many displaced residents are still struggling to rebuild their lives, and there are concerns about the long-term impact of the spillage on the environment and the economy.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Charles Adu Boahen Charles Adu Boahen’s conduct constitutes corruption of monumental proportions, m...

2 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Director of the NDC Galamsey Economy: Next NDC government will investigate Adu Boahen, other culprit...

2 hours ago

NDC National Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfileft and Special Prosecutor Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng Galamsey Economy: Your conclusion flawed; monumentally corrupt Adu Boahen must b...

3 hours ago

OSPs report freeing Charles Adu Boahen smacks of a coverup; dampens public confidence – NDC OSP’s report freeing Charles Adu Boahen smacks of a coverup; dampens public conf...

3 hours ago

Tain District: Horror as rainstorm kills five people at Badu Tain District: Horror as rainstorm kills five people at Badu

3 hours ago

Bono Region: 30-year-old man found dead with body parts missing at Chiraa Bono Region: 30-year-old man found dead with body parts missing at Chiraa

3 hours ago

Oliver Barkerleft and Special Prosecutor Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng Galamsey Economy: OSP describing Adu Boahen’s act as influence peddling a bizarr...

4 hours ago

Samuel Koku Anyidoholeft and Kennedy Agyapong NPP polls: Kennedy Agyapong's US$800million bribery claim 'doesn't make sense' —...

4 hours ago

Dont share your verification codes — CSA alerts WhatsApp users against account takeover scams Don’t share your verification codes — CSA alerts WhatsApp users against account ...

4 hours ago

800 million bribe: Ken Agyapong is telling lies that dont make sense – Koko Anyidoho $800 million bribe: Ken Agyapong is telling lies that don’t make sense – Koko An...

Just in....
body-container-line