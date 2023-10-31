Modern Ghana logo
Galamsey Economy: Next NDC government will investigate Adu Boahen, other culprits — Sammy Gyamfi

Headlines Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Director of the NDC
Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Director of the NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said it will institute criminal investigations into the corruption allegation against former Deputy Finance Minister Charles Adu Boahen if it wins the next general elections.

Mr. Charles Adu Boahen was caught in an investigative documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas called 'Galamsey Economy' allegedly demanding bribes from supposed investors who were undercover agents.

However, the Office of the Special Prosecutor in a recent report cleared Mr. Adu Boahen of any wrongdoing despite establishing that he demanded the bribes using influence peddling.

Reacting to the OSP report, NDC Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi said the party rejects the conclusion and finds it "totally flawed and misconceived."

In a press statement on Tuesday, October 31, Mr. Gyamfi said "The conduct of Charles Adu Boahen constitutes corruption of monumental proportions and must not go unpunished."

He served notice that the next NDC government will ensure persons involved are punished.

"We wish to serve notice, that the next NDC government shall institute criminal investigations into this matter with the objective of prosecuting all those found culpable," Mr. Gyamfi stated.

The NDC believes Adu Boahen's actions as seen in the documentary amount to the offense of extortion under Ghana's laws.

