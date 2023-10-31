Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

KMA launches 'Keep Kumasi Clean, Let’s Recycle' project

By Bala Ali & Henrietta A. K. Aboagye, ISD II Contributors
Social News KMA launches 'Keep Kumasi Clean, Lets Recycle' project
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has launched “Keep Kumasi Clean; Let’s Recycle,” under the Holistic Reinforcement for Sustainable Development (HORESD) project.

The Mayor of Kumasi, Mr Samuel Pyne, said managing waste through recycling would not only keep the city clean but also create sustainable jobs for the citizens.

He said the technical working group and the territorial management group which were formed to draw a road map for the successful implementation of the HORESD project had yielded results, especially in the area of waste segregation.

Mr Pyne also noted that the project has facilitated a community buy-back programme to enable aggregators to purchase recyclable materials from the waste pickers.

He said the project would keep the city clean and also support the livelihoods of the marginalised waste pickers.

The Metro Coordinating Director, Mr Francis Dwira Darko, said the Assembly had invested three-quarters of its Internally Generated Funds (IGF) into waste management but the city was still plagued with filth due to indiscriminate disposal of solid waste.

He therefore thanked the Mancomunitat de la Ribera Alta (MANRA), and the City of Praia (CMP), whose commitment, he said had made it possible for the KMA to secure funding from the European Union (EU) under the HORESD project.

On his part, the Head of Cooperation of the European Union delegation to Ghana, Mr Massimo Mina, said it is estimated that 100 tons of waste is generated daily but only 10 per cent of it is recycled.

He was therefore excited the project had made it possible for waste to be recycled and reused.

The launch also witnessed the outdooring of eight refuse collection trucks and 1000 waste containers of varied sizes, ranging from 120 to 1000 litres.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Charles Adu Boahen Charles Adu Boahen’s conduct constitutes corruption of monumental proportions, m...

1 hour ago

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Director of the NDC Galamsey Economy: Next NDC government will investigate Adu Boahen, other culprit...

1 hour ago

NDC National Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfileft and Special Prosecutor Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng Galamsey Economy: Your conclusion flawed; monumentally corrupt Adu Boahen must b...

2 hours ago

OSPs report freeing Charles Adu Boahen smacks of a coverup; dampens public confidence – NDC OSP’s report freeing Charles Adu Boahen smacks of a coverup; dampens public conf...

2 hours ago

Tain District: Horror as rainstorm kills five people at Badu Tain District: Horror as rainstorm kills five people at Badu

2 hours ago

Bono Region: 30-year-old man found dead with body parts missing at Chiraa Bono Region: 30-year-old man found dead with body parts missing at Chiraa

2 hours ago

Oliver Barkerleft and Special Prosecutor Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng Galamsey Economy: OSP describing Adu Boahen’s act as influence peddling a bizarr...

3 hours ago

Samuel Koku Anyidoholeft and Kennedy Agyapong NPP polls: Kennedy Agyapong's US$800million bribery claim 'doesn't make sense' —...

3 hours ago

Dont share your verification codes — CSA alerts WhatsApp users against account takeover scams Don’t share your verification codes — CSA alerts WhatsApp users against account ...

3 hours ago

800 million bribe: Ken Agyapong is telling lies that dont make sense – Koko Anyidoho $800 million bribe: Ken Agyapong is telling lies that don’t make sense – Koko An...

Just in....
body-container-line