Suhum: Robbers kill security guard at Total fuel station

Tragedy struck on Monday, October 30, as armed robbers targeted a Total fuel station in Suhum, Eastern Region, resulting in the shooting of a security guard.

The assailants, numbering five and on foot, struck the fuel station around 6:43 p.m. during rainfall.

The armed robbers entered the mart, confronting the security guard, Kwasi Agbeti, known as Killer.

Resorting to violence, they assaulted Agbeti with sticks, eventually shooting him at close range when he sought refuge away from the mart. The supervisor of the fuel station was also shot in his office, and an undisclosed sum of money was taken.

Additionally, a tanker driver was attacked, losing his mobile phone and GH¢1000.

The victim, transported to the hospital in a customer's vehicle, succumbed to his injuries upon arrival.

The supervisor is currently undergoing treatment at the Eastern Regional Hospital.

This marks the third robbery incident in Suhum within a fortnight.

Law enforcement, comprising police and National Investigation Bureau personnel, have initiated investigations into the crime.

In an emotional plea, Dansoa Margaret, Agbeti's sister, urged the Inspector General of Police to ensure justice for her grieving family

